Florida Sen. Manny Diaz wants to review schools’ vaccination requirements

Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., a Hialeah Republican who is sponsoring the Senate bill (SB 1220), said parents are looking for “freedom and opportunity” in educating their children.

MIAMI – Florida Sen. Manny Diaz said it may be time to review schools’ vaccination requirements during the 2022 session, Florida Politics reported on Thursday.

Diaz, a Hialeah Republican, is the chair of Senate Health Policy Committee and the vice-chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Education.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis has prioritized parents’ right to choose over public health-related mandates at schools and stood against all COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Under the current law, the Florida Department of Health has different requirements for children in daycare, preschool, and students from kindergarten to 12th-grade. There are religious exceptions.

Students in daycare have to provide proof of vaccination for diphtheria-tetanus-acellular pertussis, inactivated polio vaccine, measles-mumps-rubella, varicella/chickenpox, haemophilus influenza type b, pneumococcal conjugate and hepatitis B.

Students in preschool have to provide proof of vaccination for DTaP, IPV, MMR, varicella, Hib, PCV13 and Hep B. Students from kindergarten to 12th grade have to provide proof of 4 or 5 doses of DTaP, 4 or 5 doses of IPV, 2 doses of MMR, 3 doses of Hep B, tetanus-diphtheria-acellular pertussis.

