Man arrested in connection with mass shooting outside Miami-Dade banquet hall

A man accused of being the lookout for the gunmen in the El Mula banquet hall shooting has been arrested.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An arrest has been made in the deadly mass shooting that occurred earlier this year outside a banquet hall in northwest Miami-Dade.

Three people were killed and nearly two dozen others were injured in the Memorial Day weekend shooting outside El Mula banquet hall.

The Miami Herald reported Friday that Miami-Dade police arrested Davonte Barnes, 22, for acting as a lookout as gunmen opened fire on a crowd, killing three people and injuring 20.

Police released 911 calls that captured the chaos that immediately followed the shooting.

“I don’t know the avenue, but I been shot and I feel myself dying,” one caller said.

“Help me, help me,” another victim is heard saying.

Police said a rap concert was being held inside the banquet hall when three men pulled up in a white SUV and sprayed the crowd with bullets in less than 10 seconds.

Another vehicle with a gunman was spotted in the distance, also shooting.

People in the crowd ran and ducked for cover.

Desmond Owens, Clayton Dillard and Shaniqua Peterson were killed in the shooting.

Some survivors drove themselves to the hospital, while other eyewitnesses jumped into action.

Police divers eventually recovered the getaway vehicle in a canal nine miles east of the crime scene.

Detectives believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two rival groups.