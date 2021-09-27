South Florida staple Versailles Restaurant turns 50 this year

MIAMI – Versailles Restaurant is celebrating a big birthday this year. The South Florida staple turns 50.

Along with your morning cafecito, you can get a healthy dose of political discussion at its world famous “ventanita.”

Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich visited the landmark cafe Versailles during a stop in Miami on Friday.

The restaurant, at 3555 SW Eighth Street in Miami, owned by the Valls family, is 100% Cuban and has been serving customers traditional Cuban specialties in their restaurant. Miamians have brought friends and out-of-town relatives, to it for years, to get a true taste of the Cuban culture in South Florida.

To celebrate this milestone, the restaurant has also collaborated with HistoryMiami Museum and Exile books to compile photos and stories of experiences at the restaurant from Miamians over the last five decades.

The official celebration and viewing of the images collected, will take place later this Fall.

