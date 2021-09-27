Videos show multiple cars speeding just before Miami Gardens crash that killed 2, injured 5

Pieces of cars are still scattered across the ground and other evidence remains at the scene of a crash where 2 people died and several others were injured in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – All that’s left of a horrific weekend crash is debris from cars scattered everywhere, a tree stump and a few flowers left behind as a memorial.

The fatal crash in Miami Gardens happened early Saturday morning. Neighbors said they were jolted out of their beds by the sounds of the crash.

When rescue crews arrived on the scene around 2 a.m. in the area of of Northwest 183rd Street and 38th Court, they found a pickup truck overturned and several other cars destroyed.

Miami Gardens Police Department said that 2 people were killed immediately, and 5 others, who were seriously injured, were taken to area hospitals.

A dispatcher told those responding to the scene that there were “several bodies ejected from a vehicle.”

How the crash happened is still unclear.

Witness Charlie Eason said he was sleeping and heard what sounded like a “big bam.”

Eason lives directly in front of the scene of the crash. He said when he opened his garage, he saw a person lying by the gate.

“I was petrified. I really, really didn’t know what to do. I’ve been here ever since 1970 when I was a little kid because this was my father’s house and I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” Eason said.

“It was a mess. It was a real mess,” he said.

Local 10 News was told that some cars were racing down the street around the time of the crash and videos sent to us by several people on Monday show cars speeding down the roadway in that area.

Miami Gardens police told Local 10 News that they are still actively investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at (305) 471-8477 (TIPS).