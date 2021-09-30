Partly Cloudy icon
83º
wplg logo

Local News

Bicyclist fatally struck by freight train in Miami Shores

Parker Branton, Reporter

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Miami Shores, Miami-Dade County
Photo does not have a caption

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – A bicyclist has died after being struck by a freight train Thursday morning in Miami Shores.

The incident occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. in the area of Northeast 107th Street and 10th Court.

Sky 10 was above the scene just before 8:30 a.m. as cars were passing the tracks.

The victim’s body was covered by a yellow tarp on the Miami Shores County Club golf course, a short distance from the roadway.

Authorities were seen picking up pieces of the bicycle from the track.

No other details were immediately released by police.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Parker Branton joined Local 10 News in January 2019 as a reporter. He was born and raised in Rome, Georgia, but now loves living on the sunny beaches of South Florida.

email

facebook

twitter

Amanda Batchelor is the managing editor for Local10.com.

email