Worker airlifted to hospital after getting trapped in crane in Doral

DORAL, Fla. – A worker was airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center Friday morning after getting trapped in a crane in Doral.

The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. at a warehouse at 6990 NW 97th Ave.

Sky 10 was above the scene just after 11:15 a.m. as the victim was freed from the crane and wheeled out to a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck.

First responders were then seen placing a cooler inside an awaiting helicopter nearby before the victim was airlifted to the west trauma center. The contents of the cooler were not immediately released by authorities.

The victim’s condition has also not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

