Over 200 Haitian migrants rescued by U.S. Coast Guard, returned to Haiti

A small boat from Coast Guard Cutter Bernard C Webber hands out lifejackets to Haitian migrants about 20 miles northwest of Cap Du Mole, Haiti, Sept. 28, 2021. The Coast Guard rescued 202 Haitians and transferred them to Haitian authorities.

MIAMI – The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted hundreds of Haitian migrants earlier this week.

According to a release from the Coast Guard, a total of 202 Haitians were rescued Tuesday on the waters about 20 miles northwest of Cap Du Mole, Haiti.

All the migrants were broad aboard the Coast Guad cutter due to the 50-foot sail freighter that the migrants were traveling on being overloaded, authorities said. It was later destroyed as “a hazard to navigation,” per the release.

“Migrants attempting to enter the United States by sea are often on grossly overloaded, unseaworthy vessels, and without safety equipment,” said Lt. David Steele, Coast Guard Liaison Officer, U.S. Embassy Haiti. “Sadly, many people have lost their lives in these attempts.”

The migrants were all safely returned to Haitian authorities on Thursday.

No injuries or major medical concerns were reported among the migrants.

According to the Coast Guard, 1,328 Haitian migrants have been rescued since Oct. 1, 2020.