MIAMI – Sergio’s Cuban Restaurant celebrated the fourth annual Croqueta Day on Friday with a 6.6-foot-long crispy log.

Cubans brought the bite-size snack to Miami and it has been the bestselling deep-fried item in the menu since the first Sergio’s restaurant opened in 1975.

The frozen ingredients arrived in a large truck to the restaurant in Coral Gables and cooks used a giant fryer to make sure it was ready for dinner. Some it will also be part of the “Croquetazo,” an eating contest.