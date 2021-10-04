Defense requests delay in Nikolas Cruz battery trial after lead attorney falls ill

Confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was expected to stand trial this week for allegedly attacking a jail guard in November 2018, but that trial may be delayed after his lead attorney fell seriously ill.

PARKLAND, Fla. – Monday was supposed to be the first day of jury selection in the battery trial of confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, but the trial could be delayed because of a health crisis involving Cruz’s lead defense attorney.

The battery case stems from a scuffle between Cruz and a jail guard back in November 2018, nine months after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

On Sunday, the assistant public defender filed a motion to postpone the trial because, “Late in the evening of September 30, lead defense counsel in the case suffered a serious medical emergency and was in the intensive care unit at a local hospital.”

The document states that last week, the defense team requested the trial be delayed, but the court refused, arguing that another lawyer can step in as a substitute.

The assistant public defender is again requesting a postponement on the grounds that it could take weeks for another attorney to get up to speed on the case and that if the defense makes any mistakes at trial, it could make it more likely that Cruz will get the death penalty for the school massacre.

On Valentine ‘s Day of 2018, Cruz fatally shot 17 people and shot and injured 17 others at the Parkland high school.

Cruz’s lawyers say he’s willing to plead guilty in exchange for life in prison.

A decision on whether to postpone the battery trial will be made sometime Monday morning.