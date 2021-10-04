Demolition of Hollywood Bread building leads to road closures

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – U.S. 1 will be closed to traffic between Van Buren Street and Young Circle through Wednesday due to the demolition of the Hollywood Bread building.

Sky 10 was above the building at 1747 Van Buren St. in Hollywood shortly before 7 a.m. Monday as just a column with a “Hollywood Bread” sign at the top remained standing.

The road closure went into effect on Saturday.

Officials with the Florida Department of Transportation say Van Buren Street will also be closed in both directions “immediately to the east of U.S. 1, adjacent to the project site.”

“Northbound U.S. 1 traffic will be detoured via Pembroke Road or Washington Street to Dixie Highway,” an FDOT news release stated. “Southbound U.S. 1 traffic will be detoured via Tyler Street to Dixie Highway.”

The road closures will be in effect until the building has been completely demolished, weather permitting, officials say.

“Message boards will be in place to inform the public of any changes to the schedule,” the news release stated.