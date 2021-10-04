Recent restaurant violations include roaches in rice, rodent gnaw marks on potatoes, employee’s chicken bone left sitting on top of paper bag

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***RESTAURANT EL TRAPDOOR

1530-1532 NE 8TH STREET

HOMESTEAD

ORDERED SHUT 9/29/21

20 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 1/9/19

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 7 live roaches in rice container under prep table in kitchen. Observed one live roach on top of bar in seating area. Observed one live roach on bar shelving behind bar.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed approximately 7 live roaches in rice container under prep table in kitchen.”

“Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment. Observed spray gallon of pesticide and can of raid on shelving back door.”

“Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Observed pots and pans washed rinsed but not sanitized.”

“Nonfood-grade bags used in direct contact with food. Observed sausage in nonfood grade bags in reach in cooler by back door.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Observed plastic pan in hand wash sink in kitchen. Pan was removed.”

“Ice scoop handle in contact with ice. Ice scoop on ice scoop was removed.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. Soiled side of interior of ice machine.”

***CAFE CHUNG KING

1250 NW 54TH STREET

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 9/28/21

26 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Dead rodent present. Observed a dead rodent outside the back exterior door.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Found one live roach by the triple sink.”

“Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains. Observed gray water backing up from the floor drain located on the way to the kitchen when opening the faucet at the hand sink.”

“Evidence of feeding stray/wild animals - food/water bowls provided outside. Observed cats roaming on the outside grounds of the restaurant.”

“Food not stored at least 6 inches off of the floor. Observed a container of duck sauce stored on the floor of the kitchen.”

“Unclean building components, attachments or fixtures. Observed the hood dripping oil.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed food containers soiled.”

“Wiping cloths used for occasional spills on tableware (utensils, plates or bowls served to the consumer) not dry and used just for that purpose. Observed blue wiping towel not stored in the sanitizing bucket **Repeat Violation**.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed at by triple sink :cooked pork (47°F - Cold Holding); cooked rice (52°F - Cold Holding) ; raw chicken (51°F - Cold Holding); diced ham (48°F - Cold Holding); white rice (47°F - Cold Holding); bean sprout (46°F - Cold Holding). Per operator it has been in the reach in cooler since yesterday.”

“Food manager certification expired.”

***EL GRAN INKA

606 CRANDON BLVD.

KEY BISCAYNE

ORDERED SHUT 9/27/21

26 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. At the time of the inspection, observed approximately 18-20 droppings on top of dry food containers holding bread crumbs, flour and rice at dry storage shelf in kitchen. Observed two droppings inside flour container touching flour.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. At the time of the inspection observed approximately 4 potatoes with gnaw marks. Observed Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed two droppings inside flour container touching flour.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. At the time of the inspection, observed pots and pans, with accumulation of food debris and grease residue build up. Observed reach in cooler door handles soiled.”

“Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed Dish machine Chlorine 0ppm.”

***CHURCH’S CHICKEN

2401 WEST SUNRISE BLVD.

FORT LAUDERDALE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 9/29/21

22 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 10 roaches crawling on gaskets of 2 beverage air door reach in freezer 1 roach crawling on wall next to ice machine 1 roach crawling on pipe next to mop sink.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 2 dead roaches observed on floor next to 3 compartment sink.”

“Employee eating in a food preparation or other restricted area. Employee chicken bone sitting on top of paper bag.”

“Opened employee beverage container in a hot holding unit with food to be served to customers. Employee cup of dunkin coffee in hot box with chicken tenders.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 3 flying insects observed flying around kitchen. No food contact observed.”

“Cleaned and sanitized equipment or utensils not properly stored. Dishes stored on drying rack above 3 compartment sink soiled with food debris.”

“Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance. Vents soiled in kitchen with dust.”

***SADIE’S GRILL & DELI

1301 WEST COPANS ROAD

POMPANO BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 9/30/21

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 7/9/21

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately 10 rodent droppings behind reach in cooler in dish/prep area next to exterior exit door Approximately 20 rodent droppings next to reach in cooler #2 in corner of dish/prep area.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. At rah in cooler #2, raw beef stored over cooked potatoes. Beef moved to be stored under the cooked potatoes.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. At cook line prep table, potatoes (51°F - Cold Holding). Item stored at room temperature. Item returned to refrigeration to chill and cold hold At cook line flip top cooler, pooled eggs (65°F - Cold Holding). Item stored above level of the flip top cooler. Item moved to lower cooler to chill and cold hold.”

***EL REY DE LA MEDIALUNA

3253 HOLLYWOOD BLVD.

HOLLYWOOD

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 9/29/21

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 9/14/21

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 7 dead roaches in a light fixture above the bakery prep area.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 1. Observed over 20 small flies on the wall at the rear of the front Service counter to the right of the hand wash sink and to the left of the espresso machine. In the corner on the counter inverted coffee mugs are stored. 2. Observed over 10 small flies on the wall at the rear of the service counter behind the fresh squeeze orange juice machine. Observed 5 live small flies inside a fly trap device on the counter. 3. Observed over 10 live small flies flying and landing on surfaces in the cabinet under the hand sink at the front counter and 3 small flies on plastic bins storing single use items in the cabinet to the right of the hand sink cabinet. 4. Observed over 5 small flies flying above a floor drain under the three compartment sink. 5. Observed 1 small fly on a bakery board on a shelf in the bakery prep area. Employee moved board to the ware washing area to be cleaned and sanitized. Operator began killing the flies and cleaning and sanitizing the areas.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach on the wall near the ceiling above the dough mixers. Employee killed the roach and cleaned and sanitized the area.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed on the meat slicer at the front counter.”

“Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature when stored in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Observed panned frozen chicken stored above baked goods in the walk-in freezer. Employee rearranged items for proper storage.”