South Florida Halloween 2021: Haunted houses, trick-or-treating, pumpkin patches, & more

Although wearing Halloween costumes in the kitchen while on a Zoom call or dressing up the kids for a Halloween party in the the living room was kind of fun during Halloween in 2020, it looks like South Florida will be celebrating spooky season out and about once again in 2021.

From haunted houses and pumpkin patches to spooky drive-thru’s and Halloween block parties, Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties have plenty of ghoulish events to choose from now until the first of November.

We’ve rounded up some of the best Halloween 2021 haunted houses, public trick-or-treating events, and pumpkin patches in South Florida for the whole family to enjoy this October and Halloween weekend.

Miami-Dade County

Safe Streets Halloween in South Miami: City of South Miami and Miami Kids Magazine’s present the Safe Streets Halloween Block Party, where there will be safe and fun trick-or-treating for the whole family. Families will be able to enjoy a visit from Scooby Doo himself, get free candy, prizes, music, pumpkin decorating, live entertainment, inflatables, and more. Stop by early to register for the costume contests at the Miami Kids Magazine welcome table, and make sure to dress up your little ones in their favorite costume or pick a theme for the whole family. Win and take home a goodie bag and several prizes including tickets to theme parks and local attractions. When: Oct. 31. Time: 4 p.m - 7 p.m. Where: Sunset Drive - SW 72nd St. to 57th Avenue. Click here for more.

House of Horror Haunted Carnival in Doral: One of South Florida’s largest Halloween haunt experiences is scarier, edgier, and bigger than ever with four brand new haunted house experiences and unlimited carnival rides and favorite carnival treats. When: Sept. 30 - Oct. 31. Where: Miami International Mall 1625 Northwest 107th Avenue Doral, FL 33172. Days of week: Tuesday - Sunday. For more information, click here.

House of Horror Haunted Carnival. (Courtesy of House of Horror Haunted Carnival)

Halloween Edition of ‘Evening by the Bay’ at Deering Estate in Palmetto Bay: Just in time for Halloween, guests of all ages can wear their family-friendly Halloween costumes at the October Evening by the Bay with a Halloween twist. Pack a picnic and enjoy a drink with friends while picnicking under the stars. Guests are welcome to bring blankets, chairs, and small picnic baskets. There will alsobe a family-friendly Halloween-themed story-time at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Cost: $10 per person (ages 4 & over); members & non-members. Tickets are required for all guests (both members & non-members). No sales at the gate, and no walk-ins/no walk-ups. When: Oct. 27. Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Where: 16701 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL 33157. For more information, click here.

Haunted House “Cortez Manor” at the Curtiss Mansion in Miami Springs: This Halloween, the historical Curtiss Mansion brings “Cortez Manor, the Manor of Fear,” Miami’s only haunted house in an actual mansion. According to the haunted house description, “Dr. Cortez and his staff are here to help cure your hysteria or any other ailment with his special therapies. Dr. Cortez wants the best for your soul … for your very soul … The Gateway to Wellness begins here.” Starting at 6 p.m., enjoy food, music, and challenging games with an opportunity to win prizes at the Manor Market. Games can be played for an additional cost. No purses or backpacks allowed. When: Oct. 7 - Oct. 31. Where: 500 Deer Run Miami Springs, FL 33166. Time: 6 p.m. - 11 p.m. For more information, click here.

Haunted House "Cortez Manor" at the Curtiss Mansion in Miami Springs. (Courtesy of Curtiss Mansion)

Zoo Boo 2021 at Zoo Miami: At Zoo Boo at Zoo Miami, families and kids ages 12 and under are invited to trick-or-treat in costumes, participate in costume contests, meet special characters, make Halloween crafts, see their wild animals get their Halloween goodies, and more! Zoo Boo is included with general zoo admission and is free for Zoo Miami members. When: Oct. 30-31. Where: 12400 SW 152nd St, Miami, FL 33177. Time: Multiple times. For more information, click here.

Hallowave Trick-or-Treating in Miami Beach: Take your children to see over 24 superheroes on each block, and trick-or-treat along the 1.5-mile stretch of Washington Avenue (5th – 17th) in Miami Beach! Dogs on leashes can come, as well, and parents can enter to win a prize for best costume. Enjoy a dunk tank, music, food trucks, cotton candy, popcorn, snow cones, and more. When: Oct. 31. Where: Between Washington Avenue and Española Way East in Miami Beach. Time: 3 p.m. - 11:59 p.m. For more information, click here.

Broward County

Pumpkins and Palm Trees in Fort Lauderdale: Celebrate the season and Halloween with a bushel full of “spooktacular” fun and activities for the whole family to enjoy at Pumpkins and Palm Trees. Enjoy a fall-themed farmer’s market with fall photo opportunities, pumpkin painting, a Halloween trick-or-treat trail, an inflatable corn maze, a pie baking competition, and more. When: Saturday, Oct. 23. Where: Las Olas Oceanside Park 3000 East Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316. Time: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Click here for more information.

Pumpkins and Palm Trees. (Courtesy of Pumpkins and Palm Trees)

Hollyweird Halloween Block Party in Hollywood: Hollyweird Halloween Block Party in Downtown Hollywood returns in 2021! The family-friendly event will feature lots of candy, a costume contest, live music, artisan vendors, children’s activities, and more. When: Oct. 30. Where: Downtown Hollywood 1920 Hollywood Blvd. Hollywood, FL 33020. Time: 6 p.m. - 2 a.m. For more information, click here.

Halloween Drive & Scream in Miramar: Experience the Halloween drive-thru that encourages attendees to “keep your doors locked and beware of the walking dead.” The, if you dare, once the drive-thru ends, make your way through their haunted pumpkin patch for some creepy, spooky Halloween fun. VIP express lanes available. Food and beverage stands on site. When: Oct. 1 - Nov. 1. Where: Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater 16801 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33027. Time: Multiple times. For more information, click here.

Miramar Halloween Drive & Scream. (Courtesy of Ramirez Media Strategies)

Oktoberfest at City Hall in Downtown Coral Springs: Coral Springs is excited to welcome back the fall’s signature event, Oktoberfest, on the great lawn of City Hall in Downtown Coral Springs. The event features authentic German fare, entertainment, beer and wine, as well as Bavarian treats. Join them to celebrate a day celebrating German heritage, music, and more. When: Oct. 14. Time: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Where: City Hall Lawn, 9500 W Sample Road, Coral Springs 33065. For more information, click here.

Monster Splash at Cypress Pool in Coral Springs: At Halloween at Monster Splash, guests will enjoy their Halloween-inspired decorated pool deck during two-hour pool sessions. The outdoor event will include dancing to ‘spooktacular’ songs. Although the event is free, guests must pre-register and include the number of children and adults attending. Where: Cypress Pool (1300 Coral Springs Drive). When: Oct. 23-25. Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, click here.

Palm Beach County

Mr. Jack O’Lanterns Pumpkin Patch in West Palm Beach: Games, activities, attractions, and parties are back at Mr. Jack O’ Lanterns Pumpkin Patch. Beginning on Oct. 1, customers can visit this local pumpkin patch in West Palm Beach to see their large variety of pumpkins ranging from cute jack-be-little pumpkins to the biggest pumpkins weighing over 50 pounds. In addition to pumpkins of all shapes, colors and sizes, they have games and activities, such as pumpkin bowling, pumpkin decorating, farm animals-viewing, and more! Join them for a family fun-filled day and pick your perfect pre-picked pumpkins. Where: 419 Lakeview Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33401. For available activities, private party inquiries, and for more, click here.

