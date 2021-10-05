Several people detained following shootout in Miami-Dade McDonald’s parking lot

A fight outside a fast food restaurant in Miami-Dade County ended in a hail of gunfire.

A fight outside a fast food restaurant in Miami-Dade County ended in a hail of gunfire.

PINECREST, Fla. – A fight outside a fast food restaurant in Miami-Dade County ended in a hail of gunfire.

Detectives told Local 10 News’ Christian De La Rosa the shootout was between two men.

A witness said it started as an argument over a woman.

Evidence markers on the ground indicated several rounds were fired.

The McDonald’s is located on South Dixie Highway near 124th Street in Pinecrest.

Police in Miami-Dade are investigating a shooting that happened outside a Pinecrest McDonald's. (WPLG)

According to police, they received a call around 7 p.m. regarding two people shooting at each other outside the restaurant.

One man who witnesses said was shot in the leg was able to get in his car and drive away, but ended up crashing into a light post a couple blocks from the McDonald’s.

He was rushed to Jackson South Medical Center but there has been no update on his status.

Deputy Police Chief Derrick Bowman said several people were detained for questioning, including two McDonald’s employees.