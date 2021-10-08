Prosecutors say local veterinarian recorded himself sexually abusing animals

Man sentenced to almost 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography and sexual activity with dogs

Man sentenced to almost 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography and sexual activity with dogs

AVENTURA, Fla. – A veterinarian who plead guilty to child pornography charges, as well as crimes related to sexual activity with dogs, was sentenced in federal court on Friday.

Dr. Prentiss Madden was sentenced to 272 months or nearly 22 years in federal prison. Federal prosecutors said that Madden had recorded himself sexually abusing dogs and shared the bestiality images online.

Homeland Security investigations confirmed the arrest to Local 10 News in March of this year.

Federal prosecutors called Madden a prolific offender, who also had thousands of child porn images in his possession. In court, the 40-year-old apologized to his victims. Madden says he was the victim of sexual and domestic abuse himself.

It is alleged Madden also had a sexual relationship with a minor, which likely weighed in when the judge imposed a longer sentence.

Ad

According the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Florida, Madden produced videos of himself engaged in sexual activity with dogs and sharing them with others in chats. It was discovered that he then kept the bestiality videos, as well as chats about bestiality, in his cellular telephones.

Madden was also guilty of accessing a Dropbox account containing images of child pornography, receiving child pornography photographs and videos through social media chats, talking about child sexual abuse during chats, and storing thousands of child pornography images in his Dropbox account and cellular telephones, according to prosecutors.

Madden served as medical director at Caring Hands Animal Hospital in Aventura.