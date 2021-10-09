New security screening causes long line at Broward high school varsity football game

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies implemented a new school security protocol at high school football games.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies implemented a new school security protocol at high school football games.

PLANTATION, Fla. – After a shooting scared people attending the Piper-Fort Lauderdale high school football game on Sept. 30, officials are implementing a new security protocol.

There was a long line on Friday night before the Plantation vs. Piper game. Everyone was screened with handheld metal detectors. Backpacks and purses were not allowed.

“The security is great,” said Ace Hollomon, a retired teacher.

Officials warned the same can be expected before every upcoming Broward County Athletic Association team’s high school varsity football game, so people need to arrive early.

Here is a list of the new rules: