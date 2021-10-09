Cloudy icon
76º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

New security screening causes long line at Broward high school varsity football game

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Plantation, Football, Education, Crime
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies implemented a new school security protocol at high school football games.
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies implemented a new school security protocol at high school football games.

PLANTATION, Fla. – After a shooting scared people attending the Piper-Fort Lauderdale high school football game on Sept. 30, officials are implementing a new security protocol.

There was a long line on Friday night before the Plantation vs. Piper game. Everyone was screened with handheld metal detectors. Backpacks and purses were not allowed.

“The security is great,” said Ace Hollomon, a retired teacher.

Officials warned the same can be expected before every upcoming Broward County Athletic Association team’s high school varsity football game, so people need to arrive early.

Here is a list of the new rules:

  • Ticket Required, no re-admittance. If someone leaves, they cannot return.
  • Large bags and book bags are NOT permitted inside athletic events.
  • Only clear bags or small handbags no larger than 12″ x 12″ are permitted.
  • Diaper bags will be searched before being allowed inside the stadium.
  • No tickets will be sold after the start of the 4th quarter.
  • Students are reminded that supervision ends 30 minutes after the conclusion of the game.
  • Coaches are responsible for monitoring student-athletes at the conclusion of the game.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Christian De La Rosa joined Local 10 News in April 2017 after spending time as a reporter and anchor in Atlanta, San Diego, Orlando and Panama City Beach.

email

facebook

twitter