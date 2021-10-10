Authorities searching for missing 67-year-old woman with mental condition

Authorities in Broward County are searching for a missing woman.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for a missing woman.

Detectives are searching for 67-year-old Cephita Exama.

She was last seen Saturday at approximately 10:30 p.m. near the 3200 block of Northwest 46th Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes.

Deputies advised that Exama has a serious mental condition that requires immediate attention.

According to investigators, she is about 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs around 140 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities also said Exama only speaks Creole.

If you think you’ve seen her, or have any information about where she might be, call Broward Sheriff’s Office at 954-764-4357.