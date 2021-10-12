Broward school board considers appointing Cartwright as superintendent

The members of the School Board of Broward County are meeting on Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale. The agenda includes an item to appoint Vickie Cartwright as the first woman to permanently serve as the superintendent of Broward County Public Schools.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The members of the School Board of Broward County are meeting on Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale. The meeting’s agenda includes an item to appoint Vickie Cartwright, the interim superintendent, as the superintendent of Broward County Public Schools.

The agenda item’s executive summary credits Cartwright’s “collaborative leadership style” with garnering the trust of many district partners and stakeholders.

“If offered the position, yes I am more than willing to stay here,” Cartwright said before the meeting. “I’m very excited because this community is an amazing community.”

Anna Fusco, the Broward Teachers Union president, said during the meeting that the school board needs Cartwright’s “new good leadership.”

If the majority of the nine-member board agrees, Cartwright will become the first woman to serve as superintendent since BCPS was founded in 1915.

The board would also be authorizing Rosalind Osgood, the board’s chair, to negotiate Cartwright’s new employment agreement.

Cartwright and Osgood have stood side by side in opposition to Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran’s punitive measures to carry out Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on face mask mandates.

School board members agreed to hire Cartwright as the interim superintendent on July 28. Cartwright’s term with an annual base salary of $275,000 began on Aug. 2.

The agreement precluded her from applying for the permanent job, but it did not prevent an appointment, board attorneys determined, according to the agenda item’s executive summary.

Cartwright replaced Robert Runcie, the superintendent from 2011 to Aug. 10, as the interim superintendent after the school board agreed on a $754,900 separation agreement.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement officers arrested Runcie on April 21 on a state perjury charge. A grand jury indicted Runcie for allegedly contacting a witness in a criminal case and denying it.

Historic highlights: Public education in Broward County

1899: One-room schoolhouses open in Fort Lauderdale and Pompano

1906: A one-room schoolhouse opens for Black students in Fort Lauderdale

1915: Broward County Public Schools was established and the Fort Lauderdale High School building opens. James M. Holding, a Pembroke resident and graduate of North Carolina’s Wake Forest College, was the first superintendent.

1919: Holding resigns and C.E. Farrington, the former mayor of Fort Lauderdale, takes his post and decides not to run for election in 1920. The Florida Legislator passes an act on compulsory attendance to racially segregated schools.

1921: James S. Rickards, the former principal of Fort Lauderdale High School, becomes the next BCPS superintendent.

1924: Land is purchased to build Old Dillard School.

1946: Dillard students begin a nine-month school calendar.

1962: Area school students practice “duck and cover drills” in anticipation of a nuclear attack.

1970: Attorney George Allen, of the Fort Lauderdale NAACP, wins a suit for the “complete desegregation” of Broward County schools.

1971: Federal appeals court orders mandatory busing to achieve integration at Broward schools.

1974: Kathleen C. Wright, a former teacher at Dillard High, becomes the first Black elected to the Broward County School Board.

1985: Wright, the former school board chairwoman, was killed in an airplane crash.

1991: The Broward County School District employees relocate portables to the Kathleen C. Wright Administration Building.

Source: Broward County Libraries and Florida Virtual Campus Journal.