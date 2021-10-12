Miami-Dade County planning to invest in Estefan family web series

Miami-Dade County has made what some believe was a superstar investment.

On Monday, county commissioners approved a grant for a popular web series starring Gloria Estefan and her family.

It’s a $100,000 incentive to support the growing film project Red Table Talk.

The decision was unanimous as the county believes the money will be well worth the expense.

“When you think about the jobs and the money that’s spent here, that’s $2.5 million for $100,000 dollar rebate,” said Miami-Dade County Entertainment and Film Commissioner Sandy Lighterman.

That includes staffing and production, at least 70 percent of which has to be local in order to get the grant.

Lighterman said it’s not just dollars and cents, but the branding that comes with it.

“This has become a sensation,” she said of the show. “It actually puts Miami on an international stage.”

Commissioners say some of the conversations discussed on the show are tough, but important to have.

“It has an opportunity to really get people talking about issues that are important,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Raquel Regalado. “Most recently, she was talking about being abused when she was young.”

Other conditions of the grant include paying a living wage to all 70 percent of the local employees hired, hiring a local student and using local businesses and production workers.

The series is available to watch on Facebook.

The commissioners involved in Tuesday’s vote will now send their decision to the full commission for grant approval.

That vote is expected to pass as well.