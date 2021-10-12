Miami Dolphins fans ranked least rowdy fan base in the NFL

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – As more and more fans pack NFL stadium across the country thanks to the COVID-19 vaccine and lessened restrictions, America seems to be embracing the return of parking lot tailgates, and, yes, “rowdy fans.”

However, it seems a South Florida team’s fanbase is lacking in that department.

According to a new survey by Bookies, Miami Dolphins fans rank as the least rowdy fan base in football.

The company surveyed NFL fans across the U.S. to determine the rowdiest fans, quarterbacks, and coaches around the league.

Their findings state, “NFL fans say Dolphins fans are most known for drinking too much.” The company adds, “the Miami Dolphins are the tamest in the league.”

As for the rowdiest fan bases? They are the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 1, Buffalo Bills at No. 2, Dallas Cowboys at Np. 3, Las Vegas Raiders at No. 4, and the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 5.

Ad

For the full report, click here. Do you agree with their findings? Let us know in the comments below.