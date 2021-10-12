The best pumpkin patches and fall festivals in South Florida 2021

While we may not experience the change of seasons down here in South Florida, that doesn’t mean we don’t get into the fall spirit.

From bountiful pumpkin patches filled with pumpkins, hay rides, farm animals, food trucks, and pony rides, to plant nurseries and farms that have completely transformed into quintessential autumnal backdrops made complete with tractor rides, corn mazes, and cider doughnuts (Instagram photo opportunity, anyone?) there are plenty of autumn festivals taking place in South Florida from Miami-Dade County all the way to Palm Beach County.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best pumpkin patches to get you into the Halloween and autumn spirit (even though we’re all miles away from the beach).

Miami-Dade County

Pinto’s Farm Pumpkin Patch: This pumpkin patch features plenty of entertainment for the whole family. Admission includes one pumpkin, a pedal boat ride, tractor ride, pony ride (for children 70 pounds and under), as well as a race track, a magic show, plenty of fall photo opportunities, and even a walk-through around the farm to meet their animals. When: Now through Oct 31. Where: 14890 SW 216th St., Miami, FL. Hours: 9:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. Reservations required. For more information, click here.

Ad

Santa’s Garden: Santa’s Garden is hosting its annual Pumpkin Patch Festival with free photoshoots, pumpkin carving pony rides, food trucks, face painting, and more. This year the event is taking place at multiple locations. Free. When: Oct. 10 - Oct. 31. Where (4 Locations): 9850 SW 24th Street in Miami, 1894 SW 8th Street, 5051 Biscayne Blvd, and 12455 SW 104th Street. For more information, click here.

Fall Festival at The Little Farm: The Little Farm is hosting a fall pumpkin patch with pumpkins, pony rides, a petting farm, harvest market, and more. The pumpkin patch is decorated for fall and offers many pumpkins to choose from and numerous photo opportunities. The entry fee includes a petting zoo, outdoor games, hay maze, butterfly garden, fall-themed photo opportunities, and a pumpkin patch. There is food for purchase from local vendors and fall-themed items at the Harvest Market. Tickets can only be purchased on-site on the day of your visit and is open Saturdays and Sundays. Where: 13401 SW 224th Street in Miami (Goulds). When: Oct. 9 through Oct. 31. Hours: Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. For more information, click here.

Ad

Harvest Festival at The Berry Farm: The Berry Farm is hosting its annual Harvest Festival during the fall and a Halloween Harvest Night event on Halloween weekend. The festival features a corn maze, a large jumping pillow (60x30), pumpkin patch, food, fresh juices and veggies, sunflower and corn fields for your fall photos, tractors, corn pit, tractor rides, corn hole, old fashioned tic-tac-toe, checkers and shuffleboard, and more. Where: 13720 SW 216th Street in Miami. When: Now through Nov. 20. Hours: Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, click here. For their Facebook page, click here.

South Miami Lutheran Pumpkin Patch: Pick pumpkins and enjoy a beautiful patch in the heart of South Miami. Bring the kids and take pictures with a variety of Instagram-able backgrounds. Where: 7190 SW Sunset Drive, Miami.

Ad

Miami Lakes United Methodist Church Annual Pumpkin Patch: For its 23rd year, the Miami Lakes Pumpkin Patch will have beautiful pumpkins of all sizes, delicious baked goods, weekend performances with their Pumpkin Patch Princess, gourmet hot dogs, shaved ice, and digital photography for sale. Tickets range from $4-$12. Where: 14800 NW 67th Ave., Miami Lakes. When: Now through Oct. 31. Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, click here.

Broward County

Flamingo Road Nursery: Flamingo Road Nursery is hosting their Annual Fall Festival from now until the first week of November (Nov. 7). Experience how they turn their 10-acre garden center into a fall dream with cornstalks, hay bales, mums, pumpkins, scarecrows, and fall colors. The six-week festival features a theme every week, along with kids crafts, live music, and food. When: Now through Nov. 7. Where: 1655 S. Flamingo Road in Davie. Hours: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. For more information, click here.

Ad

Bethany Christian School: This is their last year doing a pumpkin patch, so bring the family to go choose some. When: Oct. 9 - Oct. 31. Hours: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Where: Bethany Christian School 615 Southeast 9th Street, Fort Lauderdale. For more information, click here.

Family Farms: The Family Farms pumpkin patch is back with their pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting, hayrides, pony rides and petting zoo. They also put on bonfire parties, host fall activities, and have live music. Plus, enjoy food trucks, vendors, and artisans. Free General Admission. When: Now through Oct. 31. Hours: Thursdays from 10 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fridays & Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 10:30 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. Where: 14950 SW 14 St, Davie. For more information, click here. For their Facebook page, click here.

Ad

Marando Farms: The pumpkin patch is in full swing at Marando Farms. Visitors can pick fresh pumpkins while playing corn hole or tic tac toe. Also, pumpkin painting will be available and much more. Where: 5151 SW 64 Ave, Davie. For more information, click here.

Palm Beach County

Mr. Jack O’Lanterns Pumpkin Patch in West Palm Beach: Games, activities, attractions, and parties are back at Mr. Jack O’ Lanterns Pumpkin Patch. Beginning on Oct. 1, customers can visit this local pumpkin patch in West Palm Beach to see their large variety of pumpkins ranging from cute jack-be-little pumpkins to the biggest pumpkins weighing over 50 pounds. In addition to pumpkins of all shapes, colors and sizes, they have games and activities, such as pumpkin bowling, pumpkin decorating, farm animals-viewing, and more! Join them for a family fun-filled day and pick your perfect pre-picked pumpkins. Where: 419 Lakeview Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33401. For available activities, private party inquiries, and for more, click here.

Ad

Bedner’s Farm Fresh Market: Bedner’s Farm Fresh Market Fall Festival is back! Check out their corn maze, pumpkin patch, hay ride, animal park, sunflower field, and more. (They’re closed closed Tuesdays, since they run a real farm.) Also enjoy homemade ice cream, smoked turkey legs, cider doughnuts, and lots of food. Admission is $22 per person, and children under two years old are free. Where: 10066 Lee Rd, Boynton Beach. When: Now through Oct. 31. Hours: Last admission Monday to Saturday is 5 p.m., and last admission on Sunday is 4 p.m. For more information, click here. For their Facebook page, click here.