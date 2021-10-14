Man in hat, face mask robs Chase Bank branch in northwest Miami-Dade

The FBI says this man robbed a Chase Bank branch in northwest Miami-Dade on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a Chase Bank branch in northwest Miami-Dade on Monday.

The robbery occurred just after 10 a.m. at the Chase Bank at 18575 NW 67th Ave.

According to FBI spokesman Jim Marshall, the man, who was wearing a black hat and black face mask, entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

No injuries were reported.

Marshall declined to confirm the amount of money taken.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.