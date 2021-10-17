Miramar police searching for elderly man who left home and never returned

Miramar police officers are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man.

Miramar police officers are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police officers are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man.

According to authorities, 72-year-old Joseph Williams left his home in Miramar on Saturday afternoon and did not return.

The home is located on the 6700 block of Southwest 20th Street.

Police said Williams was driving his white Mercedes Benz with Florida tag number KGM-K39 when he left.

His family told police that Williams has been forgetful lately and has shown signs of memory loss.

Police described Williams as 5-foot-6, around 160 lbs. and bald. He was last seen wearing a grey Miami Heat t-shirt and dark-colored pants.

Anyone who knows where Williams is or thinks they may have seen him is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.