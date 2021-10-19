2 South Florida lottery players win big on Mega Millions

A pair of $1 million prizes from the multistate Mega Millions game are headed down to South Florida.

Maria Fierro Abascal, of Miami, and Raymond Karam, of Lighthouse Point, have each cashed in on recent drawings, state lottery officials announced.

Both of them matched all five of the white ball numbers on quick-pick tickets but did not match the Mega Ball that would have claimed a multimillion-dollar jackpot.

Fierro Abascal bought her winning ticket in the Sept. 10 drawing at the Winn-Dixie at 3275 Southwest 22nd Street in Miami.

Karam’s lucky ticket from the Oct. 1 drawing came from the Publix at 2450 North Federal Highway in Lighthouse Point.

The sellers each get a $1,000 bonus commission.

Florida has been part of Mega Millions since 2013, and the state says the game has awarded over $772 million in prizes here, while generating more than $761 million for education.