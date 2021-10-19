Partly Cloudy icon
Body found in Miramar as police search for teen

Andrew Perez, Reporter

Miramar police are conducting a death investigation after the body was found in bushes Tuesday.
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police searching for a missing teenager discovered a body Tuesday.

Authorities have yet to identify the person found dead, so it is unclear if it is related to the disappearance of 18-year-old Dwight Grant. The Miramar High School student was reported missing Sunday.

The search for Grant led investigators to find blood stains and then a body in the bushes outside an apartment complex.

A death investigation is now underway in the 2200 block of Sherman Circle.

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

