Police: Woman killed in domestic-related shooting in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – A woman was fatally shot early Tuesday morning in Florida City, authorities confirmed.

According to Miami-Dade Police Detective Argemis Colome, Florida City police officers responded to the 200 block of Southwest 344th Street around 4:20 a.m. after receiving reports of a woman being shot.

Colome said officers arrived at the scene to find a Black woman in her 40s suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Local 10 News crew went to the scene later in the morning as a bus stop in the area was blocked off with police tape.

Colome said the shooting was domestic-related, but did not confirm who the suspect is or whether that person has been taken into custody.

The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau has taken over the investigation.