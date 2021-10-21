WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference with surgeon general, attorney general

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis says the Florida Legislature will be brought together sometime in November as he asks them to take action to protect Floridians who are facing termination from their employers for not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We need to take action to protect Florida jobs,” the governor said.

The governor, who was joined at a Thursday news conference in Clearwater by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo and Attorney General Ashley Moody, said he will also continue to fight against the Biden administration, which he said is “trying to use the heavy hand of government to enforce injections.”

DeSantis said he believes receiving the COVID-19 vaccine should be an individual’s choice and said people’s “right to earn a living should not be contingent on COVID shots.”

He said losing nurses, police officers and firefighters, among others will not be good for the state of Florida and said that he believes employers who are mandating vaccines were stabbing his administration in the back after they stood up for their rights during the pandemic.

The governor also claimed that many employers have not been honoring religious exceptions, as required by federal law and vowed to stand up for “people’s jobs and their livelihoods.”

He said he is mounting aggressive legal challenges to federal mandates and will take legislative action to add protections for people in Florida.

According to the governor, one of the actions he is asking the Florida Legislature to take is to ensure that employers are unable to state they are firing someone “for cause” if they refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19.