Police in West Park searching for brazen burglar seen stealing from parked cars

WEST PARK, Fla. – A bold car burglar is being sought by authorities after being caught on camera in West Park.

The person driving a black Cadillac is seen on several surveillance cameras pulling up to parked cars, checking if they are locked and in come cases, stealing from them.

It happened in the area of Southwest 23rd Street and South State Road 7 in the late afternoon of Oct. 2.

Detectives said the thief was then seen using one of the victim’s credit cards at businesses in Miramar and Pembroke Pines an hour after the crime.

Anyone with information or who thinks they recognize the thief is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.