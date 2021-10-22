Partly Cloudy icon
80º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Miami-Dade police officer involved in 4-vehicle crash on Palmetto Expressway

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Traffic, Miami-Dade County
Photo does not have a caption

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police cruiser was one of four vehicles involved in a crash Friday morning in the southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway in northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash occurred near the exit to Northwest 25th Street.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene around 7:30 a.m. as two vehicles were towed from the scene.

The police car sustained heavy front-end damage in the crash.

Authorities from the Miami-Dade Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol were at the scene of the collision, as well as officials from the Florida Department of Transportation.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and it’s not yet clear which driver was at fault or whether anyone was injured.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Click here to receive breaking news alerts from Local10.com.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Annaliese Garcia joined Local 10 News in January 2020. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. She began her career at Univision. Before arriving at Local 10, she was with NBC2 (WBBH-TV) covering Southwest Florida. She's glad to be back in Miami!

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Amanda Batchelor is the managing editor for Local10.com.

email