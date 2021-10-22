Miami-Dade police officer involved in 4-vehicle crash on Palmetto Expressway

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police cruiser was one of four vehicles involved in a crash Friday morning in the southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway in northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash occurred near the exit to Northwest 25th Street.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene around 7:30 a.m. as two vehicles were towed from the scene.

The police car sustained heavy front-end damage in the crash.

Authorities from the Miami-Dade Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol were at the scene of the collision, as well as officials from the Florida Department of Transportation.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and it’s not yet clear which driver was at fault or whether anyone was injured.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

