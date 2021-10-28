Dump truck overturns on I-75, spilling load onto southbound lanes

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A crash involving a dump truck Thursday morning led to the truck overturning and dumping its load onto the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Miramar Parkway.

All southbound lanes were initially closed after the crash but three left lanes have since reopened.

Two right lanes remain blocked.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly after 8 a.m. It appeared most of the debris from the truck was scattered on a grassy area off the shoulder of the highway.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

It’s unclear whether anyone was injured.