Miami commissioners vote 4-1 in support of ‘adopt-a-homeless’ program

Miami commissioners voted 4-1 in support of the controversial "adopt-a-homeless" program to get rid of homeless who are camping in the streets and parks of Miami.

Miami commissioners voted 4-1 in support of the controversial "adopt-a-homeless" program to get rid of homeless who are camping in the streets and parks of Miami.

MIAMI – Miami commissioners voted 4-1 on Thursday in favor of a resolution to establish the “adopt-a-homeless” program.

Commissioner Joe Carollo, who is running for reelection on Nov. 2, proposed the resolution to allow Miami residents to provide housing in exchange for “reimbursements.”

With the resolution, the commissioners are tasking the city manager to establish the program “at no cost to the city” by finding “grants from the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust” or other agencies.

Carollo’s proposal was born out of a discussion on Oct. 14 about his effort to ban encampments on public property. In a sarcastic tone, Carollo asked the critics if they wanted to adopt a homeless person.

Carollo’s efforts have prompted the advocates of people who are experiencing homelessness in Miami to organize rallies and protests against “criminalizing homelessness.”

Ad

Commissioners Manolo Reyes, Alex Diaz de la Portilla, and Jeffrey Watson have voted in favor of Carollo’s efforts.

Commissioner Ken Russell, who is campaigning to run for the U.S. Senate Democratic primary in 2022, has been the only dissenting vote and said he is in favor of more public housing.