Mostly Cloudy icon
81º
wplg logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Miami-Dade firefighter honored as top fundraiser by American Lung Association

Kathleen Corso, Special Projects Producer

Kristi Krueger, Anchor/Health Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County
Over the past seven years, Lt. Jeanette Harrington has brought in close to $40,000 during the American Lung Association's annual Fight for Air Climb.
Over the past seven years, Lt. Jeanette Harrington has brought in close to $40,000 during the American Lung Association's annual Fight for Air Climb.

MIAMI – A Miami-Dade County firefighter is being honored for her fundraising efforts supporting lung cancer research.

Over the past seven years, Lt. Jeanette Harrington has brought in close to $40,000 dollars during the American Lung Association’s annual Fight For Air Climb.

That makes her the highest fundraising firefighter in the nation and earned her the cover of the Lung Associations recently released 2022 calendar.

“I couldn’t have done it by myself,” she said. “My family and friends, they have been there and supported me and assisted in the fundraiser and without them I wouldn’t be here.”

Harrington is already making plans for the Fight For Air Climb fundraiser in March 2022.

Proceeds from the sale of the calendar will support the American Lung Association’s efforts to save lives.

To purchase the firefighter calendar, click here.

To get involved in a local Fight For Air Climb, click here.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Veteran journalist Kathleen Corso is the special projects producer for Local 10 News.

email

Kristi Krueger has built a solid reputation as an award-winning medical reporter and effervescent anchor. She joined Local 10 in August 1993. After many years co-anchoring the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., Kristi now co-anchors the noon newscasts, giving her more time in the evening with her family.

email

facebook

twitter