Miami-Dade firefighter honored as top fundraiser by American Lung Association

MIAMI – A Miami-Dade County firefighter is being honored for her fundraising efforts supporting lung cancer research.

Over the past seven years, Lt. Jeanette Harrington has brought in close to $40,000 dollars during the American Lung Association’s annual Fight For Air Climb.

That makes her the highest fundraising firefighter in the nation and earned her the cover of the Lung Associations recently released 2022 calendar.

“I couldn’t have done it by myself,” she said. “My family and friends, they have been there and supported me and assisted in the fundraiser and without them I wouldn’t be here.”

Harrington is already making plans for the Fight For Air Climb fundraiser in March 2022.

Proceeds from the sale of the calendar will support the American Lung Association’s efforts to save lives.

