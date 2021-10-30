Halloween in downtown Miami: Science museum turns into ‘Monster Mash’ on Saturday

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science is hosting the 5th annual Spooky Science Monster Mash on Saturday in downtown Miami.

The events are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are two special exhibits: Skin: Living Armor, Evolving Identity and X-ray Vision: Fish Inside Out.

Members of the chemistry clubs at the University of Miami, Barry University, Nova Southeastern University, the Florida International University’s chemical society, and the ACS Younger chemists committee will be demonstrating chemical reactions.

The Constellation Culinary Group will be serving Frankenstein-inspired cake pops. Thermal Concepts will put math skills to the test. UHealth Jackson will use a black light to show hands’ ghoulish germs.

Museum-goers are not allowed to have costumes with accessories that can be mistaken for a weapon or be offensive. Face masks are required.

Museum admission is free for children younger than two years old, $21.95 for children ages 3 to 11, and $29.95 for minors ages 12 to 17 and for adults. For more information and for tickets, visit this page.