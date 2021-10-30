Mostly Cloudy icon
Homestead priest found guilty of sexual battery following rape allegations by parishioner

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Homestead, Miami-Dade County, Crime
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A South Florida priest has been convicted of a very disturbing crime.

On Friday, a jury found 64-year-old Jean Claude Philippe guilty of sexual battery.

The trial for the Homestead priest began last week.

Philippe was convicted of raping a parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in 2018.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Homestead, Florida. (WPLG)

The victim told authorities she was drugged and raped at his home.

She eventually told another clergy member, who then alerted police.

Philippe initially denied the allegations but eventually confessed to authorities.

