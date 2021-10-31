Early morning shooting in northwest Miami-Dade turns deadly

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officers in Miami-Dade County are investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened early Sunday morning just outside Miami city limits, near the intersection of Northwest 20th Street and South River Drive.

There were three victims in all. One was pronounced dead at the scene and another died at the hospital. The third victim is said to be in critical condition.

Detectives and investigators were seen blocking off the intersection and there were at least two cars that were left behind with bullet holes.

Police said the three victims were sitting inside one of those vehicles.

Neighbors in the area told Local 10 News’ Trent Kelly they heard upwards of 10 to 15 gunshots fired off sometime between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday.

Police have yet to reveal any additional details about what led up to the shooting, or anything about the victims who died.

Anyone who has any information about the shooting is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers 305-471-TIPS.