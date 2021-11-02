CDC advisers vote in support of COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11

While as of Tuesday, kids 12 years and older are able to get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the FDA authorized its use for children ages 5 to 11 on Oct. 29.

As of Tuesday afternoon, minors age 5 and older are able to get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S.

Dr. Lee Beers, the president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, believes it’s time to expand access. She released a statement before CDC advisers voted 14-0 in favor of the approval for the 5-11 age group.

“Children need and deserve protection from COVID-19,” Beers wrote.

Experts with the CDC and the FDA agree COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Although fewer children have been infected than adults, minors can spread the virus and some can get seriously sick.

The CDC advisers agreed the vaccine provides more benefits than risks.

Recipients may experience, pain, redness, and swelling on the arm where they received the vaccine. Some also experience tiredness, a headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, and nausea.

Ad

The symptoms usually last for a few days and some recipients have no side effects, according to the CDC.

There have been rare reports of teens diagnosed with inflammation of the heart wall and swelling of the membrane surrounding the heart, after the second dose, according to the CDC.

For more information or to find a provider, search this database, or text your ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233.