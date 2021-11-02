Student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas facing disciplinary action after allegedly attacking teacher

A student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is going to face disciplinary action after allegedly attacking a teacher.

PARKLAND, Fla. – A student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is going to face disciplinary action after allegedly attacking a teacher.

The incident happened on Monday at the Parkland high school.

According to Broward County Public Schools, the MSD School Resource Officer, security team and staff were all called to assist the incident between a student and a teacher.

There were no serious injuries reported.

“The student responsible will face appropriate school disciplinary consequences,” the district said in an email to Local 10 News.

School leaders are fully cooperating with the district’s Special Investigative Unit and local law enforcement with their respective investigations, the district said.