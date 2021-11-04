Charging scooter possibly causes fire at Miami Beach apartment

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A fire erupted early Thursday morning at an apartment building in Miami Beach, and a charging scooter may be to blame.

Miami Beach firefighters rushed to the St. George Apartments on Euclid Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

A Local 10 News crew spoke to one woman who said she was forced to evacuate her home.

“(I) grabbed my cat, put her in the case and ran downstairs,” Lauren Devico said. “There was a group of guys -- they were walking by. They just started banging, ‘Open this door right here to see if anyone was inside.’ Luckily there wasn’t. The door opened and smoke everywhere.”

Crews say they got the fire under control a short time after arriving at the scene.

One tenant said he plugged his scooter in to charge and it caught fire.

No injuries were reported.

The official cause of the fire is under investigation.