Miami police seek public’s help identifying woman’s killer

MIAMI – Family members of a mother of three who was found murdered on the streets of Miami earlier this year are hoping that sharing what she meant to them will help police in the search for her killer.

“My daughter was a beautiful person. She was very loving,” the victim’s mother, Erminda Downs, said Friday.

City of Miami Police say people in Miami’s Flagami neighborhood found 34-year-old Jane Elizabeth Downs Humphreys’ body on Jan. 27.

Authorities said she was found on the ground in the area of Southwest 35th Avenue and Fifth Street with an apparent gunshot wound.

She was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“My mom was like my best friend. That was the one person who I really cared about,” the victim’s daughter, Zarria Downs, said.

Assistant Police Chief Armando Aguilar said police are reaching out to the public to track down fresh leads in the murder case and they are hoping to speak to witnesses.

“As well as anybody who may have heard the person responsible for this talking about this crime,” Aguilar said.

“Think about if it was your family, think about if it was your niece or brother. If you know something, saw something, come forward because we need to have closure,” the victim’s uncle, Theogene Downs, said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.