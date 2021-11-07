Man caught on camera setting fire to Pulse nightclub memorial

ORLANDO, Fla. – A disturbing crime was caught on camera in Orlando.
The onePULSE Foundation is searching for the man seen in surveillance video setting fire to a temporary memorial for the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.
The massacre took place in 2016. A 29-year-old gunman walked into the venue and opened fire, killing 49 people and wounding 53 others.
The foundation said the vandalism happened last month.
The video appears to show a man in a wheelchair setting the fire.
Three angel banners were burned, along with several other items that had been placed in the area.