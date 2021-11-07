Man caught on camera setting fire to Pulse nightclub memorial

A disturbing crime was caught on camera in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A disturbing crime was caught on camera in Orlando.

The onePULSE Foundation is searching for the man seen in surveillance video setting fire to a temporary memorial for the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

The massacre took place in 2016. A 29-year-old gunman walked into the venue and opened fire, killing 49 people and wounding 53 others.

Pulse nightclub memorial vandalized. (onePULSE Foundation)

The foundation said the vandalism happened last month.

The video appears to show a man in a wheelchair setting the fire.

Three angel banners were burned, along with several other items that had been placed in the area.