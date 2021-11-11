Caught on Camera: Knife wielding man in Downtown Miami subdued by police

Miami police subdue a man with a knife who allegedly tried abduct a woman in Downtown Miami

MIAMI – A man wielding a knife in Downtown Miami near the Bayside Marketplace was chased and later subdued by police with a taser on Thursday afternoon.

Police say they were after two men. One was apprehended, while they say they had to chase after the other man who was armed with a knife.

Neighbors witnessed the dangerous scene from their balconies, as Miami police say they chased him shortly after receiving a call that he was seen leaving a CVS store along Biscayne Boulevard with a knife.

As officers tried to stop him they say he “grabbed a woman who was on the sidewalk and attempted to the abduct her. Shortly thereafter he released the woman and dropped her to the ground.”

That is when the police foot chase and the takedown of the knife wielding man on busy Biscayne Boulevard, was caught on camera.

The woman police say the man tried to kidnap, suffered cuts on her face and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital to be treated.

She is expected to be ok.

The man holding the knife has not been identified.