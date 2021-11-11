Miami first responders unveil special fire engine in honor of Veterans Day

The City of Miami’s police and fire departments changed the design of one of their vehicles to show veterans just how much they’re appreciated.

On Thursday, the police and fire department changed the design of one of their vehicles to show veterans just how much they’re appreciated.

The fire engine rolled up to a ceremony outside City Hall Thursday morning bearing images of eagles and American flags, along with logos of all six branches of the military: the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force and Space Force.

The truck also has a silhouette of six marines raising the flag on Iwo Jima, one of the most significant and recognizable images of World War II, with the words “service, sacrifice, gratitude” underneath.

In the back of the truck, there’s an image of a service member wearing a helmet and the prison of war flag with the words “never forgotten.”

Fire Capt. Ignatius Carroll says it took his guys five days to wrap the truck.

“What we wanted to do was to not only say thank you to them, but to show them how much we appreciate the sacrifice that they make, not only for this country, but for our freedom,” he said.