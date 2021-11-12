Fort Lauderdale firefighter faces child porn charges

Officers arrested Patrick Ryan, a Fort Lauderdale firefighter, on Thursday at his home in Sunrise.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale firefighter is facing child porn charges in Broward County.

Detectives arrested Patrick Ryan on Thursday morning at his home in Sunrise and deputies are holding him without bond at the main jail.

Ryan, 43, is facing ten counts of possession of child porn and a charge of compiling computer pornography of a minor. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

The Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue released a statement saying Ryan is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.