Fort Lauderdale firefighter faces child porn charges

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Emily Hales, Assignment Desk Editor

Tags: Broward County, Fort Lauderdale, Crime
Officers arrested Patrick Ryan, a Fort Lauderdale firefighter, on Thursday at his home in Sunrise. (BSO)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale firefighter is facing child porn charges in Broward County.

Detectives arrested Patrick Ryan on Thursday morning at his home in Sunrise and deputies are holding him without bond at the main jail.

Ryan, 43, is facing ten counts of possession of child porn and a charge of compiling computer pornography of a minor. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

The Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue released a statement saying Ryan is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

FFR released this statement on Thursday evening. (FFR)

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

