Police investigate deadly shooting after suspect allegedly opened fire and fled from party at Miramar Airbnb property

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Authorities began investigating a shooting early Saturday morning in Miramar.

Initially there was a very large police presence at the scene on the 8600 block of Wilshire Drive.

According to police, a call came in at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday referencing shots fired.

Local 10 News learned it all started at a party at an Airbnb property.

A neighbor said he heard one shot around the time police responded.

Later in the morning, authorities were seen removing a body from an area on Douglas Road.

According to Miramar police, both the victim and the suspect were attending the party.

The victim left the party and that’s when police said the suspect shot and killed him.

Police said the suspect fled the scene and authorities are now searching for that person.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

