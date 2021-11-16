Coast Guard shuts down charter boat after accusing captain of operating illegally in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The 31-foot vessel Lady Di was in Fort Lauderdale when federal investigators put an end to its charter operation, the U.S. Coast Guard announced on Tuesday.
Lady Di was near the 15th Street Marina with nine passengers who had paid $500 for a four-hour charter on Nov. 12, and the captain was the owner of the vessel, according to the Coast Guard.
Lady Di violated a captain of the port order since Coast Guard officers from Tennessee had reported in August that it was operating as a commercial vessel, carrying more than 6 passengers, without a certificate of inspection, according to investigators.
“This clearly demonstrates no matter where you operate, you will face enforcement actions,” Jesus Porrata, sector Miami’s chief of investigations, said in a statement.
Owners and operators of illegal charters can face maximum civil penalties of $60,000. Charters that violate a captain of the port order can face over $97,000 in civil penalties.
Here is a list of other potential penalties:
- Up to $4,946 for failure to provide a Coast Guard certificate of inspection for vessels carrying more than six passengers for hire.
- Up to $7,939 for failure of operators to be enrolled in a drug and alcohol program.
- Up to $16,844 for failure to produce a valid certificate of documentation for vessels over 5 gross tons.