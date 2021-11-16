Do The Right Thing awardee: ‘When he showed me the gun, he said, ‘You better not snitch!’'

Miami police officers recognized five students who were brave and reported threats at their schools.

MIAMI – Héctor Terán was at Lamar Louise Curry Middle School near Miami-Dade County’s Kendall West neighborhood when he saw a student was armed with a gun.

It would have been easier for Terán to keep quiet, but despite his fear, he decided to report the student. His courage didn’t go unnoticed.

On Tuesday morning, police officers recognized his decision to stand on the side of law enforcement.

“When he showed me the gun, he said, ‘You better not snitch! You better not snitch on me!”

Terán said it was just too dangerous not to report it. The Do The Right Thing awardee had a message for others who face the same dilemma: “If you are nervous, talk to somebody, just talk to somebody, to be sure.”

Terán wasn’t alone on stage. He was one of five students who received the Miami Police Department’s award. The nonprofit organization that runs the program received more than 700 nominations.

Alexandra Alguino reported a student had made a hit list at Caribbean K-8 Center in Miami-Dade’s South Miami Heights neighborhood.

“I was very scared,” Alexandra said.

Hialeah Gardens Middle School students Ashley Rodriguez, Alexandrea Perez, and Sophia Brady saw on Snapchat that someone was threatening to “shoot up” another middle school.

“When there is something that’s not safe, I feel like it should be reported, and I don’t think it should be held back because there are people’s lives at stake,” Brady said.

The rewards included a free trip to Washington, D.C. For more information about the program, visit this page.