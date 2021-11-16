Several schools placed on lockdown after shooting reported in North Lauderdale

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies respond to a report of shots fired in North Lauderdale.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A drive-by shooting in North Lauderdale led to several schools being placed on lockdown Tuesday, authorities confirmed.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was reported around 11 a.m. in the 7000 block of Southwest Eighth Court.

BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro said several men were standing outside a vehicle when shots were fired from another vehicle in the area.

Deputies arrived at the scene, but didn’t find any injured victims.

Caro said deputies are searching the area for several male subjects.

She said several nearby schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

BSO’s Violent Crimes Unit detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.