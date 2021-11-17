Deputies on lookout for porch pirate that hit several homes in North Lauderdale neighborhood

A very busy porch pirate has been caught on camera several times, apparently taking packages that aren’t his.

He is not from the North Lauderdale neighborhood.

The man has been recorded on multiple home surveillance cameras walking up to people’s front doors and stealing their hard earned goods.

The Broward County Sheriff office told Local 10 News deputies are looking for him.

“Our district is on top of it,” said BSO Deputy J. Martinez. “We’re aware of it, we’re working it.”

The slender built man with dreadlocks was wearing a mask and a red t-shirt this week, targeting multiple homes with packages.

In one video, the man is seen acting like he’s on the phone and knocking on the door, but he never actually does.

Deputies are asking victims to please report these crimes when they happen, and take steps to avoid them.

“Try to see if you can arrange with maybe a neighbor, or even your place of employment,” said Deputy Martinez.