Man with tattooed hand robs Wells Fargo Bank on Bird Road

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a Wells Fargo Bank branch Wednesday in Miami-Dade County.

The robbery was reported just after 9 a.m. at the Wells Fargo at 9600 Bird Road.

According to FBI spokesman Jim Marshall, the robber, who was wearing a black U.S. Army hat, a face mask and a glove on one hand, entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

Surveillance images taken from the bank show that the man had distinctive tattoos on his hand that was partially uncovered.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.