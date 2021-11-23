Thanksgiving Day safety: Firefighters share prevention tips

Firefighters want to prevent burns by sharing safety tips such as keeping a fire extinguisher near.

MIAMI – Raw poultry can contaminate anything it touches with harmful bacteria, so clean, separate, cook, and chill. Wash hands with warm soapy water for 20 seconds before and after handling the turkey.

Use a separate cutting board for raw turkey. Never place cooked food or fresh produce on a plate, cutting board, or another surface that previously held raw turkey.

Wash cutting boards, utensils, dishes, and countertops with hot soapy water after preparing the turkey and before you prepare the next item.

Thaw turkey

Experts with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ask cooks to never thaw their turkey by leaving it out on the counter because bacteria can grow rapidly. The “danger zone” is between 40 to 140 degrees.

A thawing turkey can defrost in the refrigerator in a container or in the microwave. It can also be in a leak-proof plastic bag in the sink with ice-cold water and the water needs to be changed every 30 minutes.

Ad

Cook stuffing thoroughly

The food thermometer must indicate the stuffing’s center reaches 165 degrees. Bacteria can survive in lower temperatures and cause food poisoning. CDC experts recommend cooking the stuffing in a casserole dish.

Cook turkey thoroughly

Set the oven temperature to at least 325 degrees. Use a food thermometer to make sure the turkey has reached a safe internal temperature of 165 degrees in the thickest portions of the breast, thigh, and wing joint.

Source: CDC Food Safety