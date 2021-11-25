South Florida musicians lend their talents to Disney’s newest film

South Florida musicians collaborate with Disney for their newest movie "Encanto," based on a magical Colombian family.

Three musicians from South Florida contributed their talents to Disney’s new film “Encanto.”

With Grammy award winner Guillermo Vadalá on bass, Gene Paul Gayol on keyboard and Tato Marenco on gaita and millos, traditional Colombian wind instruments, they brought life to the title track for Disney’s latest film, which opens in theaters Thanksgiving Day.

“I’m extremely honored just to be part of the Disney canon,” said Gayol. “I never imagined to be part of one of the classic songs of Disney so it’s really, really an honor,” said Vadalá.

The Disney movie surrounds the story of a magical Colombian family. Marenco says the music is authentic, with champeta, vallenato, which is Caribbean music from Colombia, and the sounds of accordion, flutes and the voices heard in in the song, make it true to its roots.

Lin-Manuel Miranda of the Broadway hit “Hamilton” wrote the track and it is sung by Colombian superstar Carlos Vives.

“To see that come together is just incredible and history-making to have that representation,” said Gayol.

Each of their portions were recorded individually iun August at the Hit Factory Criteria Studios in North Miami.

“Unfortunately because of COVID, we had to do the session in a remote fashion. So they were giving us direction from an iPad and talking to us through Zoom,” said Gayol.

“The result was such a beautiful song that we are so happy to be part of,” said Vadalá.

For the first time, an authentic Colombian folk sound will reach mainstream audiences, they said. For Marenco, who is from Colombia, it’s a point of personal pride.

“Recording gaitas and millos for the first time in a Disney movie, it’s incredible. It’s a dream come true,” said Marenco.